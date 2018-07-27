Do pitchers make better golfers? Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler settles the score
In this excerpt from Marlins ClubHouse, reliever Brad Ziegler discusses with FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco if pitchers are better golfers.
[MUSIC PLAYING] KELLY SACO: We're here on the putting green. Brad, is it true? Are pitchers better golfers?
BRAD ZIEGLER: I would say starting pitchers are better golfers, because they get four days off in between starts. So they get to go play a lot more than we do. As a reliever, we got to be ready to go every night. So it's hard to get out and golf that morning.
KELLY SACO: So how often do you get to get out, now that you're a reliever?
BRAD ZIEGLER: In theory, I could go on the off-days. I don't go out very much anymore, as you can-- you'll probably find out later from my swings. But you know, at the same time, I enjoy it. And when my career is over, I'll play a lot more.
KELLY SACO: All right, Brad. Be honest with us here. Do you shoot more bogeys or more birdies?
BRAD ZIEGLER: Bogeys. Most of time, bogeys pretty good. Double bogeys are probably a lot more common.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices