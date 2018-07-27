[MUSIC PLAYING] KELLY SACO: We're here on the putting green. Brad, is it true? Are pitchers better golfers?

BRAD ZIEGLER: I would say starting pitchers are better golfers, because they get four days off in between starts. So they get to go play a lot more than we do. As a reliever, we got to be ready to go every night. So it's hard to get out and golf that morning.

KELLY SACO: So how often do you get to get out, now that you're a reliever?

BRAD ZIEGLER: In theory, I could go on the off-days. I don't go out very much anymore, as you can-- you'll probably find out later from my swings. But you know, at the same time, I enjoy it. And when my career is over, I'll play a lot more.

KELLY SACO: All right, Brad. Be honest with us here. Do you shoot more bogeys or more birdies?

BRAD ZIEGLER: Bogeys. Most of time, bogeys pretty good. Double bogeys are probably a lot more common.

[MUSIC PLAYING]