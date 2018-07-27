Kevin Cash baffled by home run call and explains not closing with Sergio Romo
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash gives his take on the Ji-Man Choi no home run call, Michael Perez's 1st MLB hit, and not closing the game with Sergio Romo.
