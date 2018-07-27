Marlins righty Pablo Lopez to take on Max Scherzer in Game 2
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Max Scherzer
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Washington Nationals
-
The Miami Marlins have rookie right-hander Pablo Lopez on the mound Friday night as they look to even up their series against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices