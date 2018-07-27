WATCH: Marlins score 3 runs in 1st inning
The Miami Marlins start Game 1 vs. Nationals hot with 3 runs in the 1st.
ANNOUNCER 1: This one left field. And that will get down for a base hit. Castro around from third. He'll score. Anderson being held. It is an RBI double for Realmuto. And the Marlins have a 1-0 lead. Out through right center field drifting over is Eaton. He will make the catch. Tagging from third is Anderson. He'll score. Throw goes toward third where Realmuto ends up. It's a sack fly for Justin Bour.
--going up against the Nationals. And Cameron Maybin with a base hit up the middle. He stays red hot, scores Realmuto. And it's a three run first inning for the Marlins.
