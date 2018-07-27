[SWOOSH] [UPBEAT MUSIC]

ALLISON: It's audition day, Tampa Bay. We have an amazing group of ladies come out this morning for the 2018-2019 Tampa Bay Lightning Girl auditions. Let's meet some of the hopefuls.

ANASTASIA: My name's Anastasia. I am 21 years old. I'm going to be a senior at the University of South Florida. I've danced my whole life. It's been a huge part of my life, but this is definitely my first time doing something like this. It was super exciting though, everyone was really kind, the energy has been great here, the routine was fun. Just overall a great day.

KALEY: My name is Kaley. I'm 19. I'm from Dallas, Texas. This is my first time auditioning for Lightning Girls. It was very nerve wracking, the choreography was very very fast. I did practice it, I did not stop moving while we were out here so I could practice. But everyone was so nice and it was a super easy process. They let you know what was going on so you never had to question what was coming next. And it was super cool.

MAKENZIE: Hi, I'm MaKenzie. I was on the team last year as a Lightning Girl and this is my second year coming back. So being a veteran coming back and skipping first round was a very awesome feeling. It was also very nerve wracking, but having to stay confident and be myself and smile and have fun is just what I mainly focused on.

Last season was absolutely amazing for me and I'm super excited to have a whole new team and meet new girls and possibly new best friends and I'm just really excited to see what this season has in store for us.

ALLISON: As you can see we had an amazing group of ladies come out today to audition, we started with around 100, narrowed it down to 23. The girls will have their final interviews this week. To stay up to date with the final announcement of our roster, visit TampaBayLightning.com.

