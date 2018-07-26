[MUSIC PLAYING] KELLY SACO: We're here in beautiful Crandon Golf on Key Biscayne, not too far from Marlins Park. But before we get to golfing, let's talk some baseball. So, Brad, you're what they call a submariner. What's the difference between your delivery and a traditional pitching delivery?

BRAD ZIEGLER: Sure, so you know, a traditional pitching delivery, they'll throw overhand, you know, try to create downward angle to the plate. For me, my release is kind of down by my knee, where I'm trying to, number one, do something a little different, be a little deceptive. But also create a lot more movement on my pitch so that whenever the ball comes in, hopefully they barely hit the top of it and hit a ground ball somewhere.

KELLY SACO: So when did you start pitching with that kind of delivery?

BRAD ZIEGLER: I had gotten to AAA as an overhand pitcher in 2006. And at the end of that season, I was with the Oakland A's at the time in the minor leagues, and they came to me and asked me about switching to move into the bullpen, switching to submarine. So I learned basically that whole winter, and came to spring training in 2007 ready to go as a submariner.

KELLY SACO: What are some of the challenges you faced moving from that traditional delivery to a submarine delivery?

BRAD ZIEGLER: I was 26 years old at the time. So one of the hardest parts for me is, I had done something for basically 20 years. And then I had to relearn how to throw all over again. It's a little harder on my body, especially the older I've gotten. My hips, my knee, lower back are all, because I'm bending over when I'm doing all this torquing, just those joints it's really hard on. Other than that, it was just the initial learning how to throw and control a pitch in a way that I've never thrown before.

