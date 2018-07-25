- And I knew I was on the trading block. I don't know. I mean, I guess that initial reaction, it's like-- you know, because first, they're like you got traded, and I'm like, ah, you know. Just because I feel like I've developed you know, such a relationship with all these guys here.

And then, you know, all the opportunities you know, the Rays gave me to come back and recover from my surgery. But you know, then again, when they say it's Boston, you know, I can't help but be excited about that, and you know-- first place in our division, I mean, that says a lot of how tough our division is here. And you know, I mean, I'm really excited to be going over there and helping that team.