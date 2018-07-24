WATCH: J.T. Realmuto, Starlin Castro each launch HRs in finale vs. Braves
J.T. Realmuto blasted a 2-run home run and Starlin Castro added a 3-run bomb to provide the Miami Marlins with all the power they needed Tuesday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.
ANNOUNCER: Four pitches. He used them all. JT out to left field. This one is hit deep. And it is gone. A 2-run home run for JT Realmuto. Well, 81 mile an hour sliders down the middle of the plate. We saw a couple of these last night.
This one down the left field line. Acuna is back and that is gone. A 3-run home run for Starlin Castro. The Marlins blow it open against the Braves. He tried to get Starlin Castro up in the zone. 91 mile an hour fastball above the strike zone.
