ANNOUNCER 1: We move on to our Toyota Tomorrow's Starters. Again, we're with the 11:30 ballgame at 12:00. Gentlemen?

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, I'm going to defer Teheran to Gabby, because he's faced him. So go for it, Gabby.

GABBY: I have fixed Teheran. Now, he was a different guy when I faced him. He was a lot younger. But I mean, you're looking at a 4 ERA, a 7-6. One of the craziest things that I see is that 51 walks to 98 strikeouts. That means he's going to be a little erratic, so as a hitter you've got to be a little bit more patient.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah.