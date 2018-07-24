WATCH: Jake Bauers, Daniel Robertson crush homers off Luis Severino
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Daniel Robertson
- Daniel Robertson
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Jake Bauers
- Luis Severino
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Jake Bauers hit a 3-run home run off Luis Severino, and Daniel Robertson followed it up with a solo home run of his own.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices