WATCH: Justin Bour strikes for his 16th homer of the season

Video Details

1B Justin Bour rips one to center for his 16th homer of the season. Justin Bour scored the first and only home run of the game.

[CRACK OF THE BAT] - This one lined out to center field and that is a solo home run from Justin Bour. A laser to--

[DIGITAL EFFECT]

More Videos »