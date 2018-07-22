Don Mattingly on leaving Kyle Barraclough in the game
Video Details
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly wanted to give closer Kyle Barraclough a chance to get out of the situation he had put himself in and talks about the slide at second base.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices