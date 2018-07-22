WATCH: Daniel Robertson crushes Rays 1st walk-off grand slam
Daniel Robertson came in to pinch hit for the Tampa Bay Rays and belted a walk-off grand slam to sink the Marlins in the Citrus Series finale.
