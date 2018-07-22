- Welcome to our South Florida Honda Dealers Web Report. I'm Jessica Blaylock, joined by Tommy Hutton and Jeff Nelson. The Marlins take game two of a three game series against the Rays by a final of 3-2, and Nellie, it was all about Pablo Lopez setting the tone.

- It was. He only has four career starts, but this was his best one-- six innings, only giving up the homer to Wendle, though only 1 run. Six strikeouts and 89 pitches to get his second career W.

- Tommy, not a lot of runs tonight-- only 3, but that's all the Marlins needed. They got a bomb, too, from Cameron Maybin.

- Well, they did, but also in the fourth inning, Starlin Castro had a nine pitch at-bat-- produced a run. Then a big double by Martin Prado-- that drove in a run. A ground ball out by Rojas-- that was a good at-bat. And then, of course, the bomb by Cameron Maybin in the seventh inning-- that was the big run of the game.

- Let's take a look at the starters for the series finale. It will be Trevor Richards on the mound for the Marlins. Chris Archer will get the start for the Rays. If the Marlins can get a win, it would be their first series sweep of the season.