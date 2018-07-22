- I'm going to continue saying the break. I mean, their guy pitched good. His fastball-- lot of inconsistencies to the fastball, which made it good. You know, he cut it, he sank it. I'm not sure if it was by design or what. But you could tell it was kind of, you know, had a lot of late life through the zone. And nobody really seemed to gauge it very well, except for Joey Wendell's home run. So young kid that pitched well against us.

REPORTER 1: You seemed to-- I mean, that tested your-- did you say who can play second there in the--?

- We had talked about it before the game. I mean, Gomez is pretty much up for anything. Actually he does take a lot of ground balls in his infield work--or in his BP work. I'm not sure if he does that for if they ever have the opportunity or just to get his hands working and get him reacting. But he seemed totally comfortable over there. So helped us out. I mean, it's not ideal. It's not how you draw it up. But helped us out. Hechey is-- I think he's probably going to be day to day. Hopefully, we caught it. It's an oblique. Hopefully we caught it early enough. It wasn't on a swing. It was more on a run. And Hech has had these before. So hopefully a couple of days and he'll be OK.

REPORTER 2: I mean, you got to sort this out. But it'd be hard to be short handed another guy for a couple days, wouldn't it?

- Yeah. I would imagine we'll have to make a move here after this session.

REPORTER 2: Tough spot for Justin Williams there, right?

- Yeah. Do a lot of dumb things. But the-- I don't know if I'd go left on left with him pinch hitting them.

REPORTER 2: [INAUDIBLE] had gotten a hit right in front of him.

- Yeah. Good point.

REPORTER 2: I'm sure he probably didn't have any issue with that.

- No, it was probably good. Because we ambushed him. I mean, Hech came up like, literally right before he was supposed to go on the on deck circle. So he didn't have time to think about it.

REPORTER 1: When did he arrive?

- He got there-- his plane landed I think at the start of the game. I said six o'clock earlier today, and it did land at 6. But for some reason, I had forgotten that the game was at 6 and not at 7. So he came in about the third inning probably.

REPORTER 3: Surprised that the ball didn't find Gomez?

- No not really. I'm confident he would've caught it. The only thing I was concerned about is if there was a double play situation.

REPORTER 1: Got to be a little disappointed the way you guys have started.

- Yeah, it's frustrating. I mean, I don't like to say disappointing because I know the guys, the effort levels there were just not piecing together any hits. And they're frustrated. We've been pitched pretty good. But you know, I know that our offense is better than that. We're better than putting pressure on pitchers and we just-- we haven't done that with the exception of the ninth inning last night.

REPORTER 1: [INAUDIBLE] homer tonight?

- That was nice. It was good. Joey's homer, dead center. And Troy topped it off even farther. That's one of the farther home runs I've seen hit to center field.

REPORTER 4: Any progress from Duffy? Was he available tonight, or not?

- No, but I have every intent-- He's available. But I have intention of him playing tomorrow, being in the lineup tomorrow.