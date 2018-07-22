WATCH: Cameron Maybin belts game-winning home run
Video Details
Miami Marlins OF Cameron Maybin hit a game-winning home run to help the Marlins win their 2nd Citrus Series of the year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices