Nathan Eovaldi breaks down his performance in loss to Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays RHP Nathan Eovaldi breaks down his solid 6-inning performance in loss to the Marlins.
REPORTER: Seemed like the fastball and cutter were working well for you today. How much did you feel like you could rely on those pitches?
- No, I mean, those were mainly the two pitches that I did rely on tonight. I didn't-- I couldn't really get the splitter going tonight. I threw some good sliders, but I mean, for the most part, I was able to elevate the fastball when I was ahead in the count and, you know, throw the cutter in on lefties and also back door.
REPORTER: I asked Cash the same question, but why do you think sometimes, when you fill up the strike zone, it works well for you, and then other times it backfires?
- I mean-- I mean, I faced these guys, you know, not too long ago, and then also scouting reports are so good nowadays. But just-- I just need to do a better job of, I mean, locating really, getting out of those-- getting out of the jams as fast as I can, I guess. You know, like the first inning, I got two quick outs, and then I ended up losing the at-bat with JT, and he got a base hit. And it just kind of prolonged and-- prolonged the inning. And then first inning, second inning, third inning, I felt like when I went back out there, I was already at 60 pitches, and I needed to get a lot quicker outs to stay in the game longer.
REPORTER: So you thought today was one of the days that it backfired?
- I mean, I would've liked to go on out there, you know, a little deeper into the ballgame. I mean, I was definitely pleased with my outing today, but I need to do a better job of having quicker innings.
