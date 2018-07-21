Kevin Kiermaier: ‘I was in a lot of pain tonight’
Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier explains why he left the game in the 5th inning.
- Well, I have-- you know, dates back all the way to April 8th. I had a significant bone bruise from a game in Boston, and I just-- I haven't been able to get rid of it quite like I wanted to. And you would think me being on the 60-day DL, it would go away. But I squared it up really good, that Sunday there in Boston.
Like I said, April 8th. It's crazy that this is still a thing, but I've been dealing it even through my rehab. Like I said, recovering from my thumb, my foot, just hasn't felt the same. And some days-- there's some days where I don't feel it, and there's other days where I feel it a lot. And so you try to get all the right treatment and everything.
And this is one of the main reasons I was really looking forward to All-Star break, was just getting off my feet for four full days. And I guess I know this has been no news, and like I said, I'm just, you know, play through it. Like I said, a lot of times been a lot better than others, you know.
I have my good days and bad days with it, and then I start going running around during batting practice and hitting a little bit, and I start to feel it a little bit. And then you know, in the cage before the game, it started really bothering me. And I had a feeling it was going to be one of those days where you just have to battle. And you know, for me it's frustrating, because I just haven't been able to get rid of this quite like I thought it was.
But you know, it's a severe bone bruise, and they told me that I might not be the same the whole year. And like I said, going on the 60 day DL, I thought it'd be done and over with. And like I said, I've dealt with it. It's had some good days and bad days.
But today was the worst day I had, and I just felt like I wouldn't do the team any justice by me possibly pushing this and making it worse than what it is. And also I feel like my performance wasn't where it needed to be, as far as me running down a ball in the gap, or whatever.
But like I said, I'm frustrated because I was really hoping those four days of staying off my feet on the All-Star break would be very beneficial for me. And you know, show up to the field day, and I start feeling it, and it just kind of got worse as the day went on.
So we'll get it looked at tomorrow and go see a doctor, see what they have to say. But you know, 2018 has just been a frustrating year for me. But this is one thing. I'll be just fine. Like I said, this is one thing that just comes and goes, as frustrating as it is.
But you know, I should be good to go. And we'll see what the doctors have to say tomorrow. But it's just-- it's frustrating. You just didn't think an injury that happened April 8th would be here to this point today, but it is. It's no joke, and I was in a lot of pain today.
