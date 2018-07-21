[LOGO WHOOSHING] - Welcome to the South Florida Honda Dealers Web Report. I'm Jessica Blaylock, joined by Jeff Nelson. Game one of a three-game series between the Marlins and the Rays is in the books. The Marlins win it by a final of 6 to 5, in large part, Nellie, to the efforts of Derek Dietrich at the plate.

- Yeah, outstanding night. Three for four, two home runs, one home run in the third inning, number 12. And then how about in the seventh inning, big three-run bomb, number 13, to put the Marlins up. And they wind up winning 6 to 5. An outstanding job by Straily. Seven innings, only giving up one run.

- As for game two, it will be Pablo Lopez on the mound for the Marlins, TBA for the Rays, which means it could be a bullpen game.

- Ah, the dreaded opener, the Rays' dreaded opener. But Pablo Lopez, you know, great major league debut start. Last two starts, 11 innings, 10 runs. And no starts. But his last one, six innings, he only gave up those runs early. So let's see that fourth start be a nice one for him.

- So Marlins take game 1 of the series. They can get a series win if they can win game 2.

[LOGO WHOOSHING]