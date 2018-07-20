Dan Straily gets the call for Marlins as series against Rays begins

The Miami Marlins have right-hander Dan Straily on the mound Friday night as they begin their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

COMMENTATOR: The upcoming schedule for the Marlins, it's all about Tuesday for JT Realmuto, his first all-star game. You know, I'm looking forward to watching. You know, just seeing him, and see how he does. And then the Citrus series part what a do or two continue over the weekend? Then you have the Braves and Nationals at home, and then they go to Atlanta at the end of the month.

