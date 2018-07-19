- What's up, Rays fans? I'm Janelle Johnston for Fox Sports Florida for our first episode of "Covering the Bases." I'm going to be giving you four fast [INAUDIBLE] you should know heading into this weekend of Rays baseball starting with What's Trending.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 26 and 17 at home this year and 14 and 1 over their past 15 home games. We're in luck Rays fans as the team will kick off the second half of the season with 15 of their next 19 games at the Trop.

The Rays matched a franchise record on July 14 when they scored 19 runs in a win over the Minnesota Twins. They scored five runs in each of the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings of the game and are the first team to score that many runs in three consecutive innings since the San Francisco Giants did on July 14 of 1991.

This week's player to watch is Tampa Bay's own all-star Blake Snell. The lefty struck out Nolan Arenado, Matt Kemp, and Bryce Harper in 1 and 2/3 innings in his first All-Star appearance. Snell dominated through his first 20 starts to the season to the tune of a 2.27 ERA and has a shot at the Rays single season ERA record for a starter of 2.56 set by another lefty, David Price, in 2012.

The Rays are ready to kick it back into gear at the Trop as they host the Marlins for the second Citrus Series of the season before they welcome the New York Yankees to town. Tampa Bay begins the second half eight and 1/2 games behind the Mariners for the second wildcard spot as they look for their first playoff berth since 2013.

You can catch every game of each series live on Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports GO. I'm Janelle Johnston, and I've got your bases covered.

