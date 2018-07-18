- Hey, everyone, and welcome to Baseball 101 presented by South Florida Honda Dealers. I'm Kelly Saco. That is Gaby Sanchez, and today we're talking about gloves, yes, gloves plural, because each position has different needs so they each get different gloves.

So we've got three gloves here with us. Let's start with mine. I've got the smallest of the group. So this is a middle infield glove, shortstop and second base. It is the smallest of the group. Why?

- Well, the reason why it's the smallest of the group is because a shortstop, second baseman, they typically don't even close their glove. Everything is just by hands. Their hands are together. They need to get the ball in and out as quick as possible. Shortstop is the farthest one, so whenever he gets the ball, there's no bottling. There's no being able to close the glove. He's got to get it and release it.

Now, a shortstop glove is usually 11 inches. Some guys might be 11 and 1/2 inches, but it usually sticks around that. Third base gloves are a little bit bigger. They're 12 inches, 12 and 1/2, depending on who's playing in that position. For the most part, it's going to be bigger and the reason why is because they're able to actually close their glove to catch a ball. They're diving more than what a shortstop would be because they're closer to the hitter, which means that their reaction time needs to be a lot more.

So that's why their glove is going to be just a little bit bigger. It's going to look like a shortstop's glove, but it's just going to give you that extra inch of-- we'll call it an extra inch of play around zone, where you have that extra little reach on a ball down the line.

- So let's round out the infield. We've talked about middle infield, third baseman. First base, completely different. glove and the biggest glove on the field. So let's take a look. What have you got there?

- The first base glove is definitely the biggest one on the field. And the reason why is, every single action goes to first base. I don't care where you are. You're going to get a lot of action when you're playing first base, ground balls to first, ground balls to second, short. Everybody has to finish off going to you.

So first base gloves are a little bit different. Again, they're going to be bigger just because you're playing that corner spot, which means that you've got that little extra diving back and forth, but also you have your scooping on a bad throw, on an Aaron throw where the ball is going up in the air. You've got to jump dive. You've got to go into the runner to make a play to tag.

You're going to have a little bit bigger glove. It's going to give you a bigger pocket so that ball actually stays nestled in your glove, rather than a shortstop glove that might not have that same look and pocket that a first base, or even a third base, would have.

- Well, let's talk too about the fingers, or lack thereof. So here on the middle infield gloves, you've got the fingers, but on first base gloves, it's rounded out for that reason as well, right, for scooping.

- You do have it rounded out for scooping, but now, it all depends on how you like to hold your glove. I do it in a different way. I actually put three fingers in that last hole, and the reason why I do that is because when that glove closes, as you can see, it's a big close. And the glove will actually close and give you a deep, deep pocket.

Now, if I put my hand the typical way, as being a little kid, now when I close my glove, it is only giving me half the area of me catching a ball. So for a position player, especially in a game where guys are throwing 90 miles an hour across the infield, because they are major league baseball players with good arms, I want to give myself the biggest pocket to be able to catch that ball.

That's why I go three all the way at the end. And then now, when I close, it's a whole entire glove that I'm closing rather than it being half a glove.

- And what about catchers? So their glove is probably the most similar to a first baseman's mitt.

- Yeah, catchers just have a lot of padding, and a bunch of padding, and you know why they have a bunch of padding is because that pitcher on the mound is throwing 95 miles an hour. But see, their gloves are a little different. It's all padded on the sides, and it's a very hard glove. They're not very soft. The softer they get, those catchers are throwing them out for the most part and getting a new one that's hard just because of that padding.

You don't want to keep a glove, a very old glove, as a catcher just because your hand is going to be feeling it, where as a infielder, as a third baseman, as a shortstop, as a first baseman, even an outfielder, an outfielder will have a similar glove, a 12- to 13-inch glove. You can use the same glove for years on end, whereas as catcher, mostly every single year you're getting a new glove because your hand is going to be paying for it if you don't.

- And last but not least, we have not forgotten about the outfielders. What type of glove do they have?

- Well, outfielders typically have the same as-- almost like a third baseman glove. Some have their own little styles where they have a trapeze, which is the little lines. Some have a regular H web which will be something like this.

It all depends on what you like, but they're typically going to be bigger. They're going to be a 12- to 13-inch glove. So if you look at it, shortstop is 10 and 1/2, 11, 11 and 1/2 at most. Third baseman's are 12, 12 and 1/2. First baseman's are 12, 12 and 1/2.

That outfielder has that extra just because what they're trying to do is catch line drives. They're diving. But they don't really have to worry about getting that ball out quick, because for the most part they're catching fly balls, and if they do, they're good enough to be able to get that ball out and throw it.

- There you have it, guys, different positions, different gloves. It helps their position, helps them make the play that they need to make out there on the field. Thanks again for joining us right here on Baseball 101.