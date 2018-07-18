Blake Snell, Wilson Ramos of the Rays get introduced before the All-Star Game
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays All-Stars Blake Snell and Wilson Ramos get introduced ahead of the game at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.
[INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: From the Tampa Bay Rays, Blake Snell. And the Buffalo--
[AUDIENCE CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: Wilson Ramos.
[AUDIENCE CHEERING]
[MUSIC STING]
[BEEP]
