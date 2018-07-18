Blake Snell, Wilson Ramos of the Rays get introduced before the All-Star Game

Video Details

Tampa Bay Rays All-Stars Blake Snell and Wilson Ramos get introduced ahead of the game at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.

[INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: From the Tampa Bay Rays, Blake Snell. And the Buffalo--

[AUDIENCE CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: Wilson Ramos.

[AUDIENCE CHEERING]

[MUSIC STING]

[BEEP]

More Videos »