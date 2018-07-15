REPORTER: You know you guys are just [INAUDIBLE] than I am.

- Yeah, that's kind of the MO of this team. You know, that's how we've been playing. Even when we get down in the dugout, we feel like we've still got a great chance. Even today getting down 5-0 early, we felt like we had a good chance. And obviously Cam kickstarted us there. So that was huge. Couple big at bats from him in that inning. And then we just kind of took off from there.

REPORTER: From April, how many [INAUDIBLE] in April, but what do you think is the biggest difference between where you guys are going into the break to earlier in the year when [INAUDIBLE]?

- Confidence level. I mean, guys got a lot of confidence. Everybody's playing with confidence out there. Early in the year, I feel like we were just kind of trying to feel our way through things. Our pitching staff has done great. Our bullpen's been phenomenal. And the hitters, especially the young guys, are starting to gain a lot of confidence and getting a lot better.

REPORTER: Beating another first place team on this home stand, would can you guys take from this home stand heading into the second half and building off this?

- Yeah, just building the momentum. We've just got to continue to play good baseball. Show up everyday. Try to win every series. That's our goal right now. That's our goal for the rest of the season.

REPORTER: You've got a plane to catch, obviously. Are you ready for the week ahead coming up for you?

- Yeah, absolutely. Very excited.

REPORTER: You mentioned the young hitters. You kind of looked in Brian's general direction there. How would you describe the first half he's had?

- He's showed out for himself for sure. I mean, the guy puts together great at bats. He swung the bat well. Played really good right field. Played really good third base when you needed it. Just all around, he's kind of been a spark plug for us early in the game. And he's done a great job.

REPORTER: Do you see him getting even better as the games and weeks go by?

- Oh, absolutely. I mean, I feel like he still hasn't tapped into his full potential. And, you know, he's actually had some unlucky outs. His at bats have even been better than his number shows. So I feel like he's just going to continue to prove and continue to be big for our offense.