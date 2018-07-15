Kyle Snyder on how Rays pitching staff found success despite challenges
Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder goes one-on-one with Michelle Margaux to discuss his relationship with the pitching staff and how they've come together this season.
