ANNOUNCER 1: --were leading in their game. Here's the matchup for tomorrow, guys.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, we have your Ureña. You know, actually, you know, since he's come back, he's starting to work his way innings-wise. Five innings his first start, five and 2/3 got in that six innings. So 10 and 2/3, he's only given up two runs. And he's been looking outstanding. That sinker, 97 miles an hour, has been unbelievable and, I think, unhittable.

And then Zach Eflin on the other side. His last three starts-- 19 innings, five runs. Another stud. These top three that the Marlins have seen are one of the reasons why the Phillies are in first place.

ANNOUNCER 3: Eflin had a good game against the Marlins back in May. No decision in six innings. Jose Ureña, believe it or not, looking for his first win at home.

