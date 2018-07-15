Jose Urena gets the start as Marlins close out vs. Phillies
Miami Marlins RHP Jose Urena looks to help Marlins take the series against the Philadelphia Phillies and get his first win at home before the All-Star break.
ANNOUNCER 1: --were leading in their game. Here's the matchup for tomorrow, guys.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, we have your Ureña. You know, actually, you know, since he's come back, he's starting to work his way innings-wise. Five innings his first start, five and 2/3 got in that six innings. So 10 and 2/3, he's only given up two runs. And he's been looking outstanding. That sinker, 97 miles an hour, has been unbelievable and, I think, unhittable.
And then Zach Eflin on the other side. His last three starts-- 19 innings, five runs. Another stud. These top three that the Marlins have seen are one of the reasons why the Phillies are in first place.
ANNOUNCER 3: Eflin had a good game against the Marlins back in May. No decision in six innings. Jose Ureña, believe it or not, looking for his first win at home.
[SWOOSH]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices