Joey Wendle: ‘Hitting is contagious’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Joey Wendle
- José Berríos
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Joey Wendle talks to Michelle Margaux about tying the franchise record of 19 runs to get the win over the Minnesota Twins and discusses Twins’ All-Star Jose Berrios.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices