Kevin Cash on Rays’ 19 runs: ‘We took off offensively’
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down epic victory over Minnesota Twins and learns that the Rays is the first team in 27 years to score 5 runs in 3 consecutive innings. He also touched upon certain injuries that happened during the game.
