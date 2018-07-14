Chris Archer says the win shows the Rays’ potential
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays RHP Chris Archer discusses his start against Minnesota Saturday, shares his thoughts on Twins’ Max Kepler and says he liked the way the Rays played baseball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices