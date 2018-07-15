[SWOOSH] NEIL SOLONDZ: This is your Web Report presented by your Gulf Coast Honda dealers. Last game before the All-Star break coming up on Sunday. It is a bullpen day for the Rays. Their opener, Ryne Stanek, will be on the hill, and he's been very good in that role.

ORESTES DESTRADE: I guess it's apropos to end the first half unofficially officially over the break that is bullpen day 'cause it kind of has been the topic, and it's been a successful topic. So I'm looking for nothing else but really solid-- here's what I am looking a little different, maybe Ryne Stanek has to kind of extend himself a little bit more.

Maybe you might see him going three innings. He's capable because he did not pitch today or yesterday. So I think that this is going to be a game where you might see Stanek kind of really be more-- usher into a starter, opener than just the, you know, the one or one and 2/3. But a great win for them in a comeback fashion and finish strong this first half.

NEIL SOLONDZ: Did that on Saturday and a chance for a split on Sunday. Rays have scored 27 runs in their last two games including 19 tying a franchise record in their most recent one. We'll be with you at 1:30.

[SWOOSH]