Brett Graves spends time with Biltmore School Summer Camp to discuss nutrition, play kickball
Miami Marlins pitcher Brett Graves spends time with kids from the Biltmore School Summer Camp to discuss health, nutrition, and play an intense game of kickball.
[MUSIC PLAYING] REPORTER: Players and training staff busy this morning. A few anyway. Brett Graves is out there talking to the group of youngsters from the city of Miami Parks and Rec. And the Biltmore School, they are out here along with the Marlins training staff led by Dustin Luepker. Talking about health and nutrition, diet and activity, and it all wrapped up with a kick ball game. Not quite Nellie and Tiger Woods, but pretty impressive game here at--
[THEME MUSIC PLAYING]
