Jake Bauers on late rally, 11-8 loss to Twins: ‘I’m never going to count this team out’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays 1B JakeBauers breaks down his 3-run HR, double outing and the 11-8 loss to the Twins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices