WATCH: Jake Bauers slugs 3-run homer at Target Field
Jakes Bauers hits a three-run home run to close the gap with the Minnesota Twins.
ANNOUNCER: 3-1, and this one lifted deep into right center field. Caves gonna go to the wall, he looks up, and that one is out here. Jake Bauers has hit one out to right center field, a 3-run blast, and the Rays are indeed, right back in this game. Bauers hitting his fourth home run on the year, and barely missing one in the fourth. No doubt about that one here in the fifth.
[DIGITAL EFFECT]
