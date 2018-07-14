Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi on facing former team
Minnesota Twins pitcher discusses facing his former teams, the Tampa Bay Rays.
- I've kind of gone elsewhere. So it's kind of limited of who's still left there. But, you know, it's-- it's been five years there. You know, there's-- there's some memories there. But I'm looking forward to it.
I'm happy for them that they're all having a good-- a good season. And like I said, I have a lot of good memories there. I don't really wish any will or any bad seasons upon them. So it's nice to see them doing well.
