NEIL SOLONDZ: Neil Solondz and Orestes Destrade with your Web Report. The Rays and Twins getting set for 2, 3, and 4 in a 4 game series after losing game 1, where Blake Snell wasn't at his best.

ORESTES DESTRADE: He was not.

NEIL SOLONDZ: Obviously, looking for more from Nathan Eovaldi.

ORESTES DESTRADE: Here's what I'm looking for, Nathan Eovaldi to take the-- kind of the reins of the veteran, really, of this staff, and show kind of how it's done a little bit, and go up against another veteran, Jake Odorizzi. And then the next day, oh goodness, those are two young talented arms. Jose Berrios, all-star, Chris Archer, coming back from his injury and coming back from a, you know, suspect first start back. So I'm looking for those. And then we've got TBD and TBD. They must be twins that must be paying for the-- I don't know. I don't think I've ever seen that. Do twins ever start against each other?

NEIL SOLONDZ: I don't think so.

ORESTES DESTRADE: We are playing in Minnesota, though.

NEIL SOLONDZ: We've had brothers start against each other, but not twins. And we'll see if the Rays can find a way to win a game against the Twins on Friday, and even that series at a game apiece.

