WATCH: Starlin Castro hits an RBI single to take the series against the Brewers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Starlin Castro
-
Miami Marlins infielder Starlin Castro hits an RBI single to drive in Garrett Cooper and take the series against the Brewers with a walk-off win in the 12th inning.
ANNOUNCER: Castro, base hit left side. Cooper being waved around. Here comes the throw from Yelich! It's off the mark and Castro wins it! Another walk-off win for the Marlins!
ANNOUNCER 2: Get it done.
ANNOUNCER: Here is another look at the winner.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, I've said it enough times throughout this series, elevation. Starlin loves it. A hanging breaking ball at the top of the strike zone, rips it into left. And I'll tell you what, there was a little delay of game at third. Cooper's coming hard and Freddie kind of held him. I don't want to necessarily say baited Yelich, but it seemed like Yelich kind of double clutched. There was the idea, maybe, that Cooper was not going to get sent.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices