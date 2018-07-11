Dan Straily starts for Marlins in series finale against the Brewers
Video Details
Dan Straily starts as lead off pitcher against the Brewers in series finale of the 3 game homestand at Marlins Park.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices