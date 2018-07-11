WATCH: Wilson Ramos’ 3-run homer puts Rays up for good
Video Details
Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos comes through again with a 3-run home run to help Rays get to 47-44.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices