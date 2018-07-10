Nikita Kucherov on signing extension before getting to free agency: “Why wait?”
Tampa Bay Lightning All-Star Nikita Kucherov on his contract extension, having so many players on long-term deals and why he didn't care about waiting until he got to free agency.
