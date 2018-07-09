Jonathan Isaac discusses Magic’s defensive potential after holding Grizzlies to 56 points
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Jonathan Isaac
- Jonathan Isaac
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Jonathan Isaac thinks the Orlando Magic have the potential to become a 'defensive nightmare' for many teams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices