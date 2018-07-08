The Marlins Road Ahead against Brewers
Video Details
The Miami Marlins Road Ahead against Brewers.
ANNOUNCER: --carry that into that series as we take a look at tomorrow's starters with our Toyota Road ahead. For the Brewers it will be Chase Anderson, a 3.15 ERA in three starts at Marlins Park. For the Marlins, Jose Ureña on the mound. He's 2 and 2 with a 3.67 ERA.
[SWOOSH]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices