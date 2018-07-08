Don Mattingly : “We finally got the big hits when we needed the big hits.”
Video Details
Don Mattingly believes "We finally got the big hits when we needed the big hits" and the Marlins were finally able to piece multpile runs together.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices