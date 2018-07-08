- Thank you so much, Duane. Here with a very special guest, principal owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, Stu Sternberg. Thank you so much for joining us.

- Thank you. Thanks, everybody for watching today.

- So you guys just wrapped up a pretty impressive homestand, 8 and 1. You struggled a little bit more on the road. Where's the team at right now?

- It took a lot out of us, I think. But coming through those games against really the best teams in baseball like we did not only gives us a lot of optimism for this year but you know, years to come to see the way the players came together in the pitching and defense and all.

MAN: You all right?

- Obviously, Ramos has been incredible for us this year. You know, right in the middle. To have a catcher perform like that for us, you know, it was everything that we had imagined when we signed him before last year. Can't say-- they were all very concerned. So I remember the concern being here in the clubhouse and seeing these guys. Because nobody knew you know, how everything was going and was gonna be but fortunately, we got the games in. And much more, fortunately, you know the area is pretty much there.

- Well, we really appreciate your time. I'll let you get back to watching this game. Thank you so much.

- Thank you. And I really look forward to Tuesday and you know, being there and making a real special event of it because I think it's something that could be a generational thing for the whole Tampa Bay region.