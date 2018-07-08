- What's up, Rays fans. Inside the Fox Sports studio, alongside Orestes Destrade, I am Rich Hollenberg getting ready to end this six-game interleague road trip and hopefully take a series victory from the Mets.

- Yeah, I'm excited about Nathan Eovaldi taking the mound again. He's been really looking good, other than giving up the long ball. He gets a little in trouble. One thing is because the fastball is up and sometimes gets later in the game. He doesn't walk hardly anybody, so as a hitter, you can get up there and know that you're going to get something. And, hopefully, he can settle into a nice quality start.

On the flip side, Chris Flexen, a newbie. We'll see what we got.

RICH HOLLENBERG: Easy for you to say.

ORESTES DESTRADE: Yeah.

- Nate Eovaldi, Chris Flexen. That's your starting pitching matchup for the Sunday getaway game. I'm not flinching.

- Oh, yeah.

- You're up to date on Rays baseball for the big O. I'm Rich. And Julio.

- Aaah!

- Rays up.