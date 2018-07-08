Nathan Eovaldi, Rays look to end road trip with series win in New York
The Tampa Rays are hungry for a series win before heading home to face the Tigers.
- What's up, Rays fans. Inside the Fox Sports studio, alongside Orestes Destrade, I am Rich Hollenberg getting ready to end this six-game interleague road trip and hopefully take a series victory from the Mets.
- Yeah, I'm excited about Nathan Eovaldi taking the mound again. He's been really looking good, other than giving up the long ball. He gets a little in trouble. One thing is because the fastball is up and sometimes gets later in the game. He doesn't walk hardly anybody, so as a hitter, you can get up there and know that you're going to get something. And, hopefully, he can settle into a nice quality start.
On the flip side, Chris Flexen, a newbie. We'll see what we got.
RICH HOLLENBERG: Easy for you to say.
ORESTES DESTRADE: Yeah.
- Nate Eovaldi, Chris Flexen. That's your starting pitching matchup for the Sunday getaway game. I'm not flinching.
- Oh, yeah.
- You're up to date on Rays baseball for the big O. I'm Rich. And Julio.
- Aaah!
- Rays up.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices