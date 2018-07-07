Blake Snell details his 12th win of season, Wilson Ramos’ catching
Video Details
Blake Snell credits Wilson Ramos' catching and says his main focus is helping the Rays get wins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices