Wei-Yin Chen, Max Scherzer square off in Game 3 of Marlins-Nationals
The Miami Marlins have left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the mound Saturday night as they continue their series against the Washington Nationals.
- They will have Wei-Yin Chen on the mound. Now, he has struggled on the road. But the good news for the Marlins, he did face the Nationals earlier this season. Only allowed one run in 7 and 1/3 innings. And then, for the Nationals, they will have their ace Max Scherzer on the mound. A 2.16 ERA to go along with a record of 10 and five. Now, he has not benefited from run support lately. The Nationals have scored a combined seven runs over his past five starts.
