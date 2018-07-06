Heat’s Derrick Walton Jr. taking a tactical approach to defense during Summer League
Video Details
- Derrick Walton Jr.
- Derrick Walton Jr.
- Dylan Alderson
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Ken Tanigawa
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Miami Heat guard Derrick Walton Jr. talks about taking a tactical approach to defense and the development of his point guard game during Summer League action.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices