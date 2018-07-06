Derrick Jones Jr. showing Heat he is more than dunks (even if the dunks are nice!)
Video Details
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Miami Heat wing Derrick Jones Jr. is showing in summer league he can be an impact player on both ends of the court and that he is more than just flashy dunks. (Even though the flashy dunks are awesome)
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices