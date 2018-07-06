Talkin’ Baseball: Marlins players explain common phrases in the sport
In this excerpt from Marlins ClubHouse, players explain some phrases that are commonly used in the sport.
[MUSIC PLAYING] REPORTER: What does ducks on a pond mean?
- On a pond is when there's runners in scoring position.
- Runners on base.
REPORTER: Yes.
- Bases loaded.
REPORTER: Yes.
- And you really don't want that unless you're hitting.
REPORTER: How do you hit with ducks on a pond?
- Try to drive them in.
REPORTER: Yeah, you've got to try to drive them in.
- Try to get hits.
- And we want to get all the ducks in off the pond.
REPORTER: Are you good when there's ducks on a pond?
- I like to think I am. I like to think I am. You've got to trick yourself, but when they're out there, it makes you really, really want to get those ducks in.
REPORTER: Do you get more excited when we've got bases loaded?
- I think you do, but you try to not get excited. So you try to stay under control, and try to make sure you get pitch to hit.
- Hopefully I can go duck hunting a lot this season.
REPORTER: Chin music?
- A ball up and in to a hitter.
- That means you throw a high and inside fastball.
REPORTER: You do it on purpose?
- Throw a little heat up there.
REPORTER: Do you do that on purpose sometimes?
- No never.
REPORTER: Never?
- Never
REPORTER: You don't want to get them out of your house?
- I'm a nice guy. I don't like to do that.
REPORTER: You don't need to do that, right? You've got them.
Do you do it on purpose sometimes?
- Sometimes, maybe.
- Chin music, that's a fastball up and in. Makes you get your chin out of the way.
REPORTER: Yeah, do you get a little scared when you get one of those?
- Little bit, but you've got to get back in there, right back in there.
REPORTER: Does that give you a little bit more motivation?
- I try not to, because it will get you off the game mode, baby. You've got to stay in the game, stay focused. It's a pitcher coming up high and tight.
REPORTER: Stay focused if the happens to you, kids.
- He's trying to get you off the plate. Now he's going to get you with like a curve ball or something right after that. He's going to throw right up underneath your chin. But he's not trying to hit you, though.
REPORTER: Do you try to get up on the plate to hit that curve ball after that?
- Oh, yeah, that's a smart move to do. But then again he could come with that chin music again, you never know.
REPORTER: Keeps you off balance.
- Yeah he's just throwing you off, trying to get you off your game.
REPORTER: What about painting the corners?
- When a pitcher's spotting the ball on each corner, inside and out.
- You're hitting your spots, throwing to the corner, one corner, next corner, catcher doesn't even have to move his glove.
REPORTER: How important is it to paint in the corners if you're a pitcher?
- That's very important, because if it's not there it could be over the fence.
REPORTER: You don't want?
- No, we do not want that at all.
REPORTER: Unless it's your team?
- Unless it's our team, then we want those guys not painting the corners.
REPORTER: Exactly.
- You guys can't see it, but when they dig up the plate, there's a black part of the plate that's underneath the dirt. The term is, painting the black, which is right on the corner of the plate.
