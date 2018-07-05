Rays’ road trip continues against another NL East squad, against Mets in New York
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- New York Mets
- NL
- NL East
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays continue their road trip as they kick off a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices